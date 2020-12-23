Dennis G. Lauffer, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, December 15, 2020. He was born June 17, 1936 in Johnstown, PA.
Dennis spent most of his life involved in music. He attended Portage Area High School, in Portage, PA, and received his B.Ed. degree in Music from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He participated in bands, orchestras and chorus.
After graduation he taught music in Millerstown, while fulfilling his military obligations of ROTC with the Army Quartermaster Corps. Dennis then taught in Dillsburg and Springfield, Delaware County, and directed music camps in the summers at Camp Allegheny in Stoystown, PA. As a way of relaxation, he became a licensed private pilot.
He earned his MA degree in Music at West Chester University, taught at Delaware County Christian School, and used his gift of music to inspire and lead many young people in his choirs. They made several trips to Europe and won many contests. One such student reflects, "He reached inside me and took me on a journey. Every moment I taught; he was with me." Another commented, "Don't get caught with your legs crossed or with chewing gum!"
Dennis and wife Leone moved to Garden Spot Village in New Holland, in 2004 where they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. At Garden Spot he enjoyed fishing, flying his radio-controlled model airplane and being involved in the Community Church through his music. He participated in the Village Voices and the Villagers Quartet along with this wife Leone.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Leone Wilt Lauffer, their daughters, Lynette Moyer of Schuylkill Haven, and Joleen Lauffer of Schwenksville, grandson Kevin and wife Shannon and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Cylas of Perkiomansville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to The Community Church at Garden Spot Village or the Benevolent Fund of Garden Spot Village, 433 South Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.