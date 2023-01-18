Dennis F. Rankin passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 10, 2023, at the age of 62. Born in Columbia, PA in November of 1960, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Janet Rankin. He was the loving husband of Jennifer "Jenny" Rankin for over 24 years, until her unexpected passing in 2017.
Raised in the Colemanville United Methodist Church, Dennis remained an active member until the day he passed. He was deeply involved in activities throughout the church and assisted in any way that he could.
He would frequently be found cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. He was an avid collector of Dale Earnhardt, Sr. memorabilia. Dennis' true passion was amusement park roller coasters. He and Jenny were active members of the American Coasters Enthusiasts group and would travel the East coast to try all the newest coasters.
Dennis is survived by his brothers, Larry Rankin, husband of Penny of Conestoga, his twin brother, Douglas Rankin, husband of Denise, of Pequea, and John Rankin, husband of Kimberly of Holtwood; nieces and nephews, Laura Weaver (Doug), Elizabeth Rankin, James Rankin, Darren Rankin, and Dana Rankin; Jenny's sister, Judy Churach of Lancaster, and his beloved cat, Tippy. He was preceded in passing by Jenny, and his brother Steven Rankin.
A Memorial Service to honor Dennis will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. A visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colemanville United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at the address above. Please include "Cemetery Fund" in the memo line.
