Dennis F. Fackler, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Masonic Village Health Care Center, Elizabethtown, after a battle with lung cancer and peripheral artery disease. Dennis was a 1963 graduate of Donegal High School, where he served as vice president of his class. Immediately after graduating, Dennis began working as a bookkeeper for Union National Mount Joy Bank; in 2000, he retired from the bank as vice president of lending. Dennis served in the United States Army from 1965-1967, and was honorably discharged having earned the Army Commendation Medal. In addition to his work at the bank, Dennis was an active member of the community. He was a zoning officer in West Donegal Township, as well as part of the Township’s auditing committee, acting as chairman for several years. As a young man, Dennis was a member of the Mount Joy JayCees, as both treasurer and vice president. Dennis acted as CubMaster of Rheems Pack 34, and coached his son’s PeeWee baseball team. Dennis proudly assisted his community through his work with FDMJ (Fire Department Mount Joy) for over fifty years of his adult life, and was presented with an honorary lifetime membership. He was also awarded Fireman of the Year. Dennis acted as treasurer of Friendship Fire Company (prior to becoming FDMJ) for several years and was co-chair of the building committee for the New Haven Street station. Through the fire department, Dennis and his family made many lifelong friends and enjoyed many years of camaraderie, some of which included “ski trips” to the Pioneer Gun Club in Potter County, Pennsylvania. The Pioneer held a special place in Dennis’s heart, combining his love for family, friends, and the outdoors. Dennis was an avid sports fan; after retiring from the bank, he worked for six seasons in hospitality for the Harrisburg Senators, getting paid to watch baseball. He also had the pleasure of working alongside his friend Bill Martin, as an associate at Sheetz Funeral Home. Dennis loved model trains, building an entire O-gauge model train layout complete with mountain range and town in his basement. Dennis became active in MV & E Model Railroad Club prior to moving to the Village, and continued his work with the club after moving to Masonic as a scenery specialist. Denny was also a member of Christ Church, UCC in Elizabethtown.
Dennis is survived by his wife Crystal (Spickler); they were married 56 years on December 23rd, his son Matthew Fackler and his wife Lisa of Breckenridge, Colorado and his daughter Megan Fackler-Bretz and husband Gregory of Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as two granddaughters Isla (Fackler) and Gabrielle (Bretz). He is also survived by his sister Margaret (Peggy) Nissley Lahr of Mount Joy. He was predeceased by his parents William H. and Margaret F. Fackler, as well as his toddler brother Billy and sister Lynne Milligan. Dennis was looking forward to joining his dogs Gus, Audee and Daffodil at the rainbow bridge. Special thanks to Dr. Meghan Dermody and Dr. Michael Flood for giving Dennis six more years with his family and friends. The service will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, go enjoy a baseball game or train ride with your family and friends in Dennis’s honor.