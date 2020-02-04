Dennis Eugene Carrigan, 69, formerly of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living and now is in the arms of Jesus, his Savior. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late H. Eugene and Alice M. (White) Carrigan. Dennis resided at Friendship Community for many years, recently moving to Paramount.
Dennis was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church and a member of the Friendship Community Worship Team. He knew and could recite scripture and frequently had a beautiful prayer on his lips. Dennis enjoyed antique car shows, looking at car magazines, listening to gospel and country music, and taking city bus rides. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Dennis is survived by an aunt, Roselyn Dommell, and several cousins. We wish to thank Friendship Community team members and Paramount staff for the excellent care given to Dennis.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00PM at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church followed by interment at Drumore Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net
