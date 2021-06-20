Dennis Earl Warfel, 73, of Lititz, passed away June 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Earl F. and Louis M. (Wade) Warfel. He was the devoted husband of Catherine (Hertz) Warfel.
In 1970 through a double date with a friend, Dennis and Catherine met and began their storybook romance. They would go on to celebrate 49 glorious years of marriage.
Dennis will be remembered for his love of building intricately detailed miniatures and dollhouses. For many years he built dollhouses to scale. He also enjoyed building and collecting model cars of the 50's and 60's.
He will be sorely missed by his wife Catherine, children: Christine Suydam of Alabama and Eric Warfel, husband of Dawn of Quarryville, grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Pappy": Amber Suydam, Noen Suydam, Julieonna Warfel and Allison Warfel, a great-granddaughter, Jaylyn and his brother, Gary Warfel of Quarryville.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Chapel of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A private interment will take place at Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com