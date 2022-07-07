Dennis E. Shenk, 59 of Fountain, CO died unexpectedly on Friday July 1st, 2022 in his sleep. Born January 20, 1963 in Lititz, PA and grew up in Conestoga, PA. He was the son of Naomi A. Good wife of Donald Good and the late Daniel M. Shenk, Jr.
Dennis joined the army at 18 in 1981 and honorably discharged in 1995. He then became a truck driver by the nickname Quad man. He also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family.
He is survived by former spouse, Carmen Shenk, and daughters, Natalie Gray and Melanie Shenk, and son Niko Shenk, six grandchildren; Paul, Arianna, Lynn, Haiden, Shyanne and Michael; 2 sisters, Darlene Fry wife of John Fry, Delaine Peris wife of Chris Peris, as well as his extended family and close friends.
His service will be held at Mountain Memorial Funeral Home at 51 CO Rd 5, Divide, CO. 80814 on Frida,y July 8, 2022, viewing from 2-3 PM and service from 3-4 PM. He will be laid to rest at pikes peak National Cemetery which will be private for family only.
