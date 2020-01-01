Dennis E. Ruth, Jr., 54, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Gwen S. Frey Ruth to whom he was married for 36 years. He was born in Lancaster, son of Dennis E. Ruth, Sr., Columbia and the late Judy Ness Ruth. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and yard work.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father, one step son: Mike L. (Jean) Frey, Lancaster. Three grandchildren: Michael, Kyle, and Ashley. One brother: Tony Ruth, Columbia. One sister: Lisa Ruth, Columbia. He was preceded in death by one brother: Jake Ruth.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes .com
