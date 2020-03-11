Dennis E. Houck

Dennis E. "Chopper" Houck, 66, passed unexpectedly away of natural causes at his Mount Joy home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late George E. and Mabel M. (Hammer) Houck. Dennis celebrated 29 years of marriage with his wife Brenda A. (Herr) Houck on February 2nd.
After graduating from Columbia High School, Chopper completed his associate's degree in machine shop at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and worked as a tool and die maker for Dupont and Framatone Connectors International in Emigsville, PA. After working as a tool and die maker for many years, Dennis saw the change in the industry and returned to college and earned an associate's degree in accounting from York Institute of Technology. He then did accounting work for various companies, and just recently retired.
Chopper was a life member of the NRA and the National Wild Turkey Foundation, and a member of Columbia Fish & Game Association. A Hunter, he loved spending time at Gobblers Roost hunting cabin in the Potter county mountains with his family and friends. Chopper enjoyed riding four wheelers at the cabin, and summer vacations in Stone Harbor and the Outer Banks.
He especially loved to play with his grandchildren Kaylee and Jace. Chopper enjoyed woodworking, home improvement and aviation. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, rooting for the Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers.
In addition to his wife Brenda, Chopper is survived by his son, Adam C. Houck, husband of Raebecca, and their daughter Kaylee of Elizabethtown; his step son, Shane M. Goss and his son Jace of Elizabethtown; and his siblings, Wayne Houck (Linda), Kathy Boose (Kenneth) and Patti Jo Peters (Michael). His oldest brother Barrie E. Houck preceded Chopper in death.
Dennis's family will receive friends from 5:30-7 PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 7 PM, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis's memory may be to the NRA at donate.nra.org/donate, or the National Wild Turkey Federation at your.nwtf.org/donate/
