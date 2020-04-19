Dennis E. Dick, of Leola, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Shirley (Snyder) and Robert W. Dick III. Dennis worked as a supervisor at Dart Container for 39 years. In his free time Dennis could be found boating on the Chesapeake Bay where he loved to fish. He enjoyed deep sea and fly fishing the most. He even took the time to tie his own flies. Dennis also had a passion for muscle cars. The most important thing in his life was spending time with his friends and family.
Dennis is survived by children, Kayleigh Holland, Dennis Dick, Jr. husband of Carly, and Taylor Rodriguez, his step-daughter, Chris Layton, his siblings, Michael Dick, Kevin Dick, and Patricia Dick, a companion, Sue Dick, and his two grandchildren, Seiona and Noah.
Services for Dennis will be private. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
