Dennis Dean Bouchard, age 69, entered his heavenly home on October 29, 2019, in Atlanta, GA, with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved by all who knew him, he was generous, compassionate, joyful, witty, and a true gentleman.
Dennis was born on November 12, 1949, in Neenah, Wisconsin, to Jayne Roberts and Kenneth Bouchard. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area High School in Chambersburg, PA, and received his BA from Washington Bible College in Washington, DC.
He was married to the love of his life, Joy Leininger, in 1972 and they had three wonderful children. Dennis is survived by his wife, Joy; his three children; Julie (& John) Fries, Emily (& Charles) Grandmaison and Nathan (& Tara) Bouchard. Dennis had six cherished grandchildren: Mia, Nolan, Kendall, Elodie, Eden and Matthew. He had two sisters, two brothers, nieces, nephews and extended family that also loved him very much.
Dennis worked at Verizon in the telecommunications industry for most of his career and enjoyed his sweet retirement job at the Hershey employee store in Hershey, PA, selling candy and making people happy.
Throughout his life Dennis was an active member and volunteer for many organizations, but most recently he served as an adult Sunday School teacher and Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy. He was the Past Lt. Governor of District 16 for Kiwanis, and he had served as President and as Director at the Rheems/Norlanco Kiwanis' club. He had O neg blood type, and thus was a regular blood donor for the Red Cross and other blood donation agencies.
Dennis was a faithful servant and follower of Christ Jesus and loved his family, church, neighbors, co-workers, and community as Christ taught us to love one another.
Service and burial are scheduled for this fall in Stone Mountain, GA, where he and Joy recently moved to be closer to family.
Memorial celebration will be held in Pennsylvania in April, 2020.
In lieu of flowers Dennis had requested that donations be made to their home church in Pennsylvania: First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy (Memorial Fund), 7 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552.