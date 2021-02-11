Dennis D. Hullihen, 70, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Magnolias of Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Margaret (Bowersox) Wenger. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Dale and Rexine (Stumpf) Hullihen.
He was a graduate of McCaskey High School, class of 1968. Dennis was a people person and loved being in retail sales, his last being a salesman for the former Lemoyne Sleeper, Lancaster. He enjoyed reading science fiction, listening to jazz music, and doting over his feline fur babies.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two step daughters, Jenny wife of Jeff Brown, Willow Street, Melissa wife of Gary Newswanger, Lititz; 2 step grandchildren, Lindsey and Austin Brown; and a step great-grandson Karter Brown. In addition to his parent's, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Ulrich.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 West Main Street, Mount Joy, on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Interment in Mount Joy Cemetery will be private. A visitation with the family will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Contributions in Dennis's memory may be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
