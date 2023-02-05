Dennis C. "Pappy" Goshert, Sr., age 75, of Millsboro, Delaware passed away from esophageal cancer on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home. He was born on June 3, 1947 to the late Claude and Miriam (Kintzer) Goshert in Schaefferstown, PA.
Dennis attended Elco High School and later earned his GED.
Before moving to Delaware in 2012, he lived in Akron, PA and worked at Pendu Manufacturing (located in New Holland, PA) for more than 30 years as a sales representative and service manager.
He enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family, cooking and cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Green Bay Packers. When his health was better, he enjoyed fishing and clamming. He also like to build and repair things.
Dennis leaves behind his wife, Linda (Hagy) Goshert of 38 years; four sons, Dennis Goshert, Jr. (fiance Lisa Zimmerman), Michael Goshert (Brenda), Timothy Hagy all of Ephrata, PA and Steven Weaver (Kerry) of Schaefferstown, PA. Two brothers Kenneth Goshert of Lebanon, PA; Bernard Goshert (Eloise) of Hawaii; three sisters, Patricia Sholly of Richland, PA, Claudia Hertzler (Scott) of Newmanstown, PA and Deborah CrnKovich (Leo) of Ephrata, PA. Seven grandchildren Cody & Cory Goshert, Tyler & Tanner Goshert, Amy Weaver Andreaggi (Christian), Erin Weaver and Alec Weaver.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1432 Heidelberg Avenu,e Schaefferstown, PA 17088 with Rev. James Miller officiating.
