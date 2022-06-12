Dennis C. Cipalla, 75, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Erie, PA he was the son of the late Anita (DelPorto) and Louis Cipalla. He was the beloved husband to Joyce Cipalla with whom he celebrated almost 55 years of marriage.
Dennis was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Prior to retirement, he worked as an Industrial Engineer Manager. Dennis previously served on the Board for the Lititz Public Library. Dennis was an avid reader and loved to play tennis. He enjoyed playing board games and card games with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Lisa Moody of MD, Dennis Cipalla, Jr. (Laura) of MS, and David Cipalla (Krista) of Lititz; 4 grandchildren: Drew, Jordan, Emily and Kai; great-grandson, Callahan, his siblings: Louis Cipalla (Karen) of OH and Rita Cipalla of WA, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Cipalla.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 12PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends will be received from 11AM until the time of service.
