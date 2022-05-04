Dennis B. Stoltzfus, 65, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was married 44 years to Vickie L. Shirk Stoltzfus. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Daniel B. and Mabel L. Beiler Stoltzfus of Gap.
Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Pequea Valley High School. He was employed by Clean Energy and prior to that had worked at PowerPro for many years. He was a member of the Churchtown United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are two daughters, Lori Ann wife of Ryan Gehr of Ephrata, and Melanie Sue wife of Daniel Hess of Denver; two grandchildren, Ashlyn and Mason Gehr; a step granddaughter, Alyssa Gehr and a step great-granddaughter, Kinsley Shifflett; and a sister, Brenda L. Bevins companion of William Cerankowski of Gap.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 9, at 10:00 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment in the Churchtown United Methodist Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com