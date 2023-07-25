Dennis A. Stewart, age 63 of Conestoga, passed away on July 23, 2023. Born in Conestoga, he was the son of the late Florence Stewart.
He most recently worked 32 years at J.L. Clark in Lancaster. He left on disability, due to Alpha 1 Anti-Trypsin deficiency. He enjoyed going to Ocean City, MD, and camping, until his illness prevented it. He also enjoyed C.B and Amateur radio, achieving the Extra Class License.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his daughter, Caitlin Reed; and his son, Drew. His brothers; John, husband of Denise; Dale, husband of Valerie; and his sister Arla, wife of the late Jack Reincke.
Family invites guests for an evening viewing on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 with a viewing being held one hour prior. Dennis will be laid to rest at Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery at the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gift of Life House (Howie's House), 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com