Dennis A. Reisinger, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 17, 2022. Den was born in May, 1953 in Columbia, son of the late Eugene A. and Doris Reisinger. Den lived in Columbia for most of his life. He pitched for Smith's Hotel baseball club for many years and was inducted into the Susquehanna League Hall of Fame.
Den was preceded in death by a companion, Jonie Nichols. He is survived by two brothers: David (Deborah) Reisinger, Columbia and Donald Reisinger, Lancaster, also by a nephew, Donald Reisinger, Marietta.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. The Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Den's name to: the Columbia Boys Athletic Association cbaaonline@comcast.net To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com