Dennis A. Hornberger, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon.
He was born in Ephrata on March 26th, 1954 to the late Robert L. Hornberger and Esta L. Hornberger.
Dennis was a U.S. Army Veteran, retired truck driver, and family man that would do anything and everything he possibly could for those he loved. He enjoyed a good joke, music, racing, and found comfort and guidance in his relationship with his Lord.
Dennis is survived by his beloved daughter, Julie Hornberger; 3 grandchildren, Mason Welch, Cody Diirner, and Taylor Hornberger; 1 brother, Daryl Hornberger. He was preceded in death by his sisters Dianne Hoover and Delores Sweigart.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Dennis's memory may be made to American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »