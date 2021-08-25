A celebration of life gathering will be held for Denise (Warfel) Rupp on Saturday, September 25 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at Roland Park, Pavilion #2, 221 N 11th St., Akron, PA. Please drop-in as you are able and celebrate and remember Denise with family and friends. Light refreshments will be served. A prayer and brief remarks will take place at 10:30 AM.
