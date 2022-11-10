Denise R. Boozer, age 70, of Paradise, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Hospice and Community Care Inpatient Unit in Mount Joy. She was the wife of Frank J. Boozer for over 20 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Dorris Parish Lantz.
She attended Limeville United Methodist Church. Denise was a talented musician, opening for Loretta Lynn and many others. She formed the "Denise Renee Band". She also was a ventriloquist and artist, winning awards for her rosemaling paintings. Denise loved the Bible and spent many hours poring over God's word. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 3 sons: Shane Garnett of Middletown, PA, Brian Garnett of Harrisburg, Danny husband of Jamie Garnett of California, a grandson Max, and a sister Diane wife of Frank Ortiz of Indiana.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 15 at 2 p.m. at the Limeville United Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap with Pastor Dan Hall officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »