Denise Marie (Curry) Henkel, 54, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital, of natural causes. God called her home suddenly, and she is caroling in heaven with family gone before.
Born in Lancaster, Denise was the daughter of George and Shirley Curry.
A 1983 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and 1987 graduate of Messiah College, Denise was employed throughout the years in business and marketing, and later as a church secretary, substitute teacher, I.U. 13 teacher's aide, and at Boscov's. She had a passion for spreading the gospel and spent time working for the Pocket Testament League.
She was proud to be a mother and grandmother. Her family and her love for the Lord were focal points in her life. She was other-worldly in her consistent spiritual perspective, and she enjoyed a variety of churches and fellowship groups. When her children were young, she enjoyed bringing neighborhood youth to the house to simply learn that Jesus loves them. In fact, she took every opportunity to share the good news.
In the face of difficulties, her forgiving and kind nature and her joy in Christ are what loved ones hold dear -- along with her laugh and the way she gave nicknames as a form of endearment.
She is survived by her mother Shirley Curry of Lancaster, husband Christopher Henkel of Lancaster, son Nathan Henkel and his girlfriend Becca Rodriguez both of Lancaster, son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Heather Henkel, and three grandchildren, Triston, Dayton, and Brinston of Columbia, South Carolina, sister and brother-in-law Sherry and D. Scott Bunting of East Earl, sister-in-law Amy Arale Curry of York, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Predeceased are her father, George F. Curry, Jr., brother Michael E. Curry, and grandparents Bernard and Dorothy Jacobs, and George and Evelyn Curry.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be after the service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Gideons International. To send the family online condolences, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
