Denise Mae (Burkman) Splain passed away in the early morning hours of April 17, 2023 in Williamsport Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in Ephrata on May 8, 1958 to Richard and Margretta Sholly. She grew up in Lancaster County, in the village of Kinderhook on a small family farm. She graduated Hempfield High School in 1977. She began her working career at AMP and continued with the company as it changed into Tyco and then TE electronics. She retired in 2020 after 43 years of hard work.
Shortly after retirement, in 2021, she moved from Mount Joy to Tioga County with her companion of 12 years: Richard Wimer. She enjoyed nature. She planted various flowers around her home. She was always proud to share photos and stories of the wildlife she encountered on their property, especially "the bear." Most of her retirement days were spent with Rick, sitting around the fire pit, and solving puzzles and riddles.
She was always happy to spend time with her large family and numerous friends.
Denise was very proud of her only child, Victoria Sage, married to Adam Sage, of Willow Street.
In addition to Victoria and Rick, she is survived by siblings: Edward Burkman (Wanda Steckley), Richard Burkman (Judy), Karen Kirchner, Nancy Eckinger, and Thomas Sholly (Barb) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents and her oldest sister, Norida (Burkman) Elslager.
Per Denise's wishes, no formal services will be held. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday May 7, 2023 at the Marietta Fire Hall at 1pm. Please omit flowers as her cat, Nubbins, would eat them.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
