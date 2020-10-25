Denise L. Ney, 62, of Mount Joy, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of David P. Ney with whom she was married 27 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Doris Leedom Jackson.
Denise was employed for 19 years at the New Standard Corporation and most recently at QVC. She was also a loving caregiver to family members for several years. She collected Longaberger baskets and enjoyed trips to the beach, especially Cape May, NJ. Denise will be remembered as a caring, family-oriented person and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Alicia J. wife of Ian H. Showalter; two grandchildren, Beckett G. and Delaney S.; brother, Barry L. husband of Tina M. Jackson and sister, Donna M. wife of Timothy S. Ney. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the care and support received to them.
A private service will be held in 2021. If desired, contributions may be made in Denise's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
