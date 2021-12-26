Denise L. “Denny” (Shugars) Bishop passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home in East Donegal Township. Born Friday, May 6, 1955, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edgar M. and Geraldine T. (Ziegler) Shugars. She was married to Rickie L. Bishop for 22 years until his death in 2020.
Denny graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High school in 1973 and worked at Patterson Logistics in Mount Joy for 29 years, retiring just two months ago. She spent many years enjoying civil war reenacting and hunting that special antique.
She is survived by a sister, Tina M. Derr, married to Robert, and a half sister, Virginia Lawrence, married to David, of Lancaster, as well as Denise’s extended family and caring friends. And we can’t forget her fur babies, dog Abby, and cats Ethel and Lucy.
At Denny’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Denny’s memory to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 South 10th Street, Columbia, PA 17512, www.columbiaanimalshelter.com
