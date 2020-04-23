Denise Kay Rupp, 64, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a courageous battle against cancer. She was the devoted wife to Bryan Rupp with whom she would have celebrated 45 years of marriage in November, and the boastfully proud mother to the joys of her life, Benjamin Rupp, husband to Karla, of Landisville; and Carrie, wife of Mark McKernan, of Ephrata.
Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Josephine (Centini) Miller and the late John "Jack" Warfel. Denise was a 1974 graduate of McCaskey High School where she was an honor student. After graduation, she worked in the credit department at Sears in Lancaster where she met the love of her life, Bryan. The two married on November 29, 1975, and soon built their life together in Ephrata.
Denise began working for Dr. Edward Camerino at Ephrata Family Practice, where she worked for 30 years, before joining WellSpan Family Medicine in 2017. She enjoyed spending time with her co-workers who were more like "sisters." Denise also worked part-time for more than two decades with Rettew's Catering, a "job" she loved dearly and a company she treasured.
Strong in her faith, Denise was a member and devoted servant of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Ephrata. She loved to read; a hot cup of tea; hosting family meals; baking Christmas cookies; sewing cross-stitch treasures, most notably handmade Christmas stockings; and shopping with her daughters. She loved traveling with Bryan to sports card shows, watching her son and daughter's sporting events, and most recently, her grandson, CJ's basketball and baseball games. She was notorious for using the perfect emoji to accompany her text messages; cooking enough to provide everyone with leftovers; making the best French toast; sending handwritten Thank You notes; remembering everyone's name; sending cards for every special occasion; finding the perfect stocking stuffers; and downplaying every ailment or roadblock that came her way. Her smile lit up the room and her laugh was infectious.
In addition to her husband, children and mother, Denise was loved by so many, including her devoted in-laws, Harold and Peggy Rupp; step mother, Loretta Warfel; brothers, Dennis (Jennifer) Warfel; James "Jimmy" Miller; brother-in-law, Barry (Libby) Rupp; and sisters, Doretta (Harold) Stoltz; Darlene (Edward) Owens; Pam (Rob) Kiskaddon; and Denise Charles; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. But most of all, she was treasured by her three grandchildren: Cameron John Rupp (9), Calvin Thomas Rupp (4), and Coraline Denise McKernan (8 months). She was the most loving, fun, devoted, and generous "Nona." Her children and grandchildren were the lights of her life.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, John, and her step father, James "Jim" Miller.
Deanie, Mom, Nona, Mama Rupp, Aunt Denise, and "Nisey"- she was something to so many. She was strong and brave, even in her final moments. Her family is at peace knowing she is out of pain, and is now our angel in heaven. Despite their current grief, her family is determined to keep her spirit and memory alive, and will continue to celebrate the blessing she was.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Denise's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her giving nature, donations can be made to Ephrata Area Social Services (www.ephrataareasocialservices.org/give). Please add Denise's name in the "note" section when you make your donation.
