Denise E. Waters, age 51 of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at home. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Betty Ann Rice Waters of New Providence and the late Maurice Waters, Jr.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, latch hook, watching WrestleMania, loved animals, and spending time with family.
Surviving besides her mother are 3 sisters: Dolores Waters, Diane Waters, Debra Waters companion of Ronnie Fryberger, 1 brother Demmy Rankin, and 3 nephews: Joshua, Steven, and Alex.
A memorial service will take place at New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. with time to greet the family from 6-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster 17603, or MDA.donordrive.com. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home of Quarryville.