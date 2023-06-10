Denise Denlinger

Denise S. Denlinger, 68, of Manheim passed away at home on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the Chester and Irene Denlinger. Denise was the companion of George Gordon of Manheim. In her earlier years, she worked for Lancaster Newspaper.
Surviving in addition to her companion are three children: Jason Denlinger, Ian Gallagher and Angela Gallagher, 5 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
