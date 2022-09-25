Denise Ann Kozikowski of Doylestown, PA went to work for our Savior on May 29, 2022. She was 52.
She was the beloved wife of 26 years to Jakub Simon; devoted mother of Nathaniel Joseph and Sophia Marie; cherished daughter of Ron and Helen Kozikowski, dear sister of Natalie Rombach and husband Shawn, and Christine Kozikowski and husband Shaun Osborne; daughter-in-law of Ondre and Daniela Simon; sister-in-law of Veronica and Phelps Lambert, and the late Filip Simon (who is survived by his wife Tina Fidalgo); aunt of Jade, Cole and Allison Rombach, Simon and Luke Fidalgo, and Simone Lambert; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
As many knew, Denise spent the last year with an aggressive ALK positive lung cancer. With her beautiful perspective, she liked to call this journey a "dance" (not meant to be won or lost). In her own words, it "forced us to sit up straight and clarify how we wanted to use this time." She devoted every ounce of energy to living, creating, and preparing her loved ones for a life without her.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to https://www.alkpositive.org/.
Please share stories, photos, memories, and songs through her memorial page at https://www.forevermissed.com/denise-ann-kozikowski/about.
