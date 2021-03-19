Denise A. Nissley, 62, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021 at UPMC Lititz following a 3-year illness. Born in Corpus Christi, TX, she was the daughter of Dorothy Sweigart Kissinger of Tennessee and the late Glen Kissinger. She was the wife of Jack Nissley. They would have been married for 42 years on March 29.
In addition to being a homemaker, she enjoyed visiting casinos, crocheting, and helping with bingo at the AmVets, Post #19, in Lancaster.
In addition to her husband and mother, Denise is survived by four sons, Jack Nissley, Jr. of Manheim, Justin Nissley of Manheim, Christopher Nissley of York, and Daniel Nissley of Manheim; and four siblings, Glenn Kissinger, Betty Tidwell, Frank Kissinger, and Robert Kissinger.
Services are private. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
