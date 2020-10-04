Denise A. (Falborn) Cutillo, 71, of Lancaster, passed away on September 29, 2020 at Manatawny Manor in Pottstown, PA. She was the devoted wife to Edward R. Cutillo, since 1971.
Denise graduated from Bloomsburg University with a BSN in 1988 as well as College Misericordia with an MSN in 1997. She went on to serve as a Registered Nurse for 21 years in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps/Army Reserves, where she retired with the rank of Major in 2009. She was a veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. She continued to work as a registered nurse for Lancaster General Hospital until her retirement in 2011. Denise was also a member of the Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Lancaster, PA.
She is survived by her husband Edward; mother, Jean (Sellick) Falborn; daughter, Jennifer Cutillo; brothers, Gerard Falborn and Christopher Falborn and sister, Barbara (Falborn) Lankelis. She was preceded in passing by her father, James A. Falborn; son, Edward Cutillo and brother, James Falborn.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7 from 6PM-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Interment to follow at 1:30PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
