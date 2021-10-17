Deneen L. Boyd, 55, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at home. She was the daughter of Peggy Boyd, Mountville and the late Lonnie Boyd. She was the companion of David P. Weyrick. Deneen was a graduate of Hempfield High School who loved flowers, as well as arranging them; decorating; her animals; jewelry; hiking and nature. She was an aspiring survivalist.
Surviving in addition to her mother and companion, her daughters: April Gerlitzki, Mountville; Nicole Gerlitzki, Manheim and Jenna Free, Lebanon. Two grandchildren: Adena and Eric "EJ" III. She was preceded in death by one son: Eric J. Gerlitzki, Jr.
A Private Service will be held for the Family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfunerallhomes.com
