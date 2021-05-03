Dena L. Brenner, 73, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur K. and Charlotte (Nissley) Leib. Dena was the wife of the late Paul "Beaner" Brenner who passed away December 25, 2001.
Dena retired from Mount Joy Wire working as an administrator in the shipping and receiving department. She previously worked at Armstrong World Industries. Dena was a lifetime member of the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752 Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, computer games, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dena is survived by two children, Toni Garner, fiancée of Scott Bair of Elizabethtown and William "Bill" Pfautz, companion of Karen Kramer of Neffsville; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a stepbrother.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Su Garner; a stepsister; and two stepbrothers.
Services will be private.
