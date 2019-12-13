Demetria Baker, 76, of Willow Street, formerly of New Holland, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Sofia (Mackredis) Keares. She was married to Gerald R. "Jerry" Baker with whom she celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary this past October.
She was a 1961 graduate of Garden Spot High School. Demetria went on to work at Heslop/Georgelis Orthodontist as a client/scheduling assistant.
Demetria was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where she taught Sunday school for over 48 years and volunteered in the church office. She was on her class reunion committee who got together once a month to catch up on each other's lives. Demetria was also a member of the Guys & Dolls club, loved going to the beach and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband Jerry, she is survived by her two sons, Christopher J. Baker, companion of Tammy L. Gebhart of Mountville and Jonathan K. Baker, husband of Susan of Willow Street. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Hannah Sofia, Lucas William, Madison Grace and her brother, Harry T. Keares, husband of Mary Ann, of Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 11AM with The Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-11AM at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Demetria's memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
