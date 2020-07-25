DeLynn N. Hoover, 48, of Costa Rica, went to his heavenly home on July 13. He was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ, sharing God's love and following the Great Commission of going and making disciples.
DeLynn was born on April 14, 1972, in Lancaster, PA, to Harold H. and Eva Jane (Nolt) Hoover. He married Gloria Stauffer on Aug 7, 1993. He received a Communications degree from Cedarville University, moved to Costa Rica in 2003, and started PVM, renamed VidaNet.
DeLynn is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughter, Carmelinda and son-in-law, Vincent Miller; adopted son, Manuel de Jesus; his parents; brother, Troy and sister-in-law, Stacy (Rutt) Hoover. DeLynn was buried near the VidaNet base in Honduras. Donations can be given in his honor at VidaNet.org.
Ohio Memorial Service: Shiloh Mennonite Church, London, OH, on Aug. 2, at 3:30 PM. PA Memorial: New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship, New Holland, on Aug. 8, from 10-Noon.
