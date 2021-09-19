DelRoy C. Schein, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away on September 15, 2021, at the Masonic Villages Health Care Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Anna M. (George) Schein. He was the loving husband of Sharon J. (Immel) Schein, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He will be missed by his three children: Brent R. Schein, husband of Juanita of Landisville, Heather K. wife of Daniel Clore of Arizona, and Brian D. Schein, husband of Laurie of Mount Joy; two grandchildren Benjamin D. Schein husband of Amanda and Joshua D. Hartsough husband of Heather; two great-grandchildren Dylan D. Hartsough and Abigail R. Schein; and two siblings: Barbara Ann Peffel of Reading, and Elaine J. wife of Richard Heiser of Sinking Spring.
DelRoy was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. After his graduation, he served four years in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later he worked nine years for the former RCA Corp. in Lancaster. DelRoy retired from the former Three Mile Island as a lead instrumentation foreman after 25 years of employment. After his retirement, he was employed as the facility director for the Janus School of Mount Joy. DelRoy attended Community Bible Church in Marietta, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for over 20 years. A talented artist and art teacher, he painted over 200 oil paintings and taught art lessons for over 12 years. He was a member of the Masonic Village Railroad Club. During that time, he had many paintings and models displayed in the clubhouse.
A Funeral Service celebration DelRoy's life will take place at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 11 A.M. His family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Mission Fund" Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547. To register online condolences, please visit DelRoy's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.