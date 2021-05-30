Deloris M. Robertson

Dodie Robertson passed peacefully Friday, May 28th after a decades long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Born in 1944, Dodie was raised in Lancaster, Wisconsin where she lived on a farm and attended a one room schoolhouse until eighth grade. After high school in Cassville, she attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville where she was often found with her sister and partner in crime (Dee). In addition to the legendary stories, at UW Platteville she earned a degree in history and journalism. Platteville is home to many memories and where she met the love of her life, her doting husband Jim. They spent 50 years together.
Jim and Dodie's love story is one for the ages. After graduation and marriage, they moved to Milwaukee where Dodie worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and they had their first daughter Jennifer, followed shortly by daughter Jessica (deceased). Soon they moved to Detroit and welcomed daughter Angela. In 1985, after a few years in Connecticut, the Robertsons moved to West Chester, Pennsylvania – where they stayed for more than 25 years. There they raised the girls, hosted many parties and made a lifetime of happy memories. During that time, Dodie was instrumental to the success of their small business. In West Chester, Dodie participated in the ladies' group at Christ Community Church and spearheaded the establishment of an active MS support group. She often noted her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Jim and Dodie loved to travel together – including Alaskan cruises and family camping trips up and down the east coast while making frequent trips back to Wisconsin to visit family and friends. After moving to Lancaster, PA in 2010 they did their best to continue to travel and spend time with family in the face of Dodie's declining health. In Lancaster, Dodie and Jim were regular attendees at LCBC-Manheim. In spite of all the hardships Dodie maintained her quick wit and sense of humor. Through it all, Jim remained her steadfast caregiver and biggest fan. He is heartbroken by her passing.
Dodie is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Jennifer Strobel (Paul) and Angela Poole (Matthew); sisters Daleene Nakonechny (Nick), Charlotte Goers-Nevin (David); brother Arch Wimer (Sharon); sister-in-law Nancy von Meyer; granddaughters Kayla Strobel, Alexis Poole, Jessica Poole; grandsons Nick Strobel, Jackson Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by mother Dorothy, father Walter, daughter Jessica, sister Tonita and brother Andrew.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 4:00 PM until time of services. Dodie will be laid to rest with her daughter Jessica in Platteville, Wisconsin. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
