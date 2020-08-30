Deloris J. Miller, 82, of Manheim, PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior and to be reunited with her dear husband on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital peacefully surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Simeon Suter and the late Elizabeth Frey Reed. She was the wife of the late Glen J. Miller for nearly 49 years prior to his passing in 2004.
A homemaker, Deloris was a 1955 graduate of Manheim High School. For more than 60 years, she met monthly with a group of female classmates, self-named the "Club." Their gatherings occurred in their various homes and they shared their lives with one another. Deloris looked forward to these times spent together.
She was a longtime active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manheim where she was a member of the ladies' group, assisted with the Wednesday lunch ministry, helped with communion preparations, and taught Vacation Bible School in her younger years. She was an active leader in local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Explorer Scouts groups, the Manheim Girls' Club, and Cub Scouts den mother. Her home was always open and welcoming to everyone, especially her children's friends.
Being actively involved in the Learning Disabilities Association of Lancaster was very dear to Deloris' heart. She served as president for the association. Through this organization, she was able to help change lives for good. Her philosophy of life was, "Always look for the good in people." She enjoyed traveling and loved camping with her family. She also took pleasure in gardening, especially maintaining her flower beds.
She is survived by two children, Jere D. Miller of Mount Joy, and Sheri L., wife of Curtis Strasheim, of Myrtle Beach, SC; and several nieces and nephews, including Deb, wife of George Culbreth, who was a special niece and close to the Miller family, and their son, Shawn Culbreth, whom she considered a grandson. Shawn spent many happy times with his "Nana" and "Papa." In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Simeon Suter and Jeanette Tritt.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
