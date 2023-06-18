Delores M. Masleh, 77, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Ephrata Manor.
Delores, better known as Dee, daughter of the late Reverend Karl H. Keller and Mabel (Smith) Keller, was born at St. Luke's hospital May 4, 1946. The third daughter of four she had a humble upbringing and would remind her children she walked very far to school every day regardless of snow or rain, up and down hills. She graduated from Pocono Mountain High School in 1964. She was the only female in her grade who took wood-shop as an elective. Dee figured she already knew how to cook and sew, why not learn something new. Those skills served her later in life when volunteering for the church, refinishing furniture, and remodeling the family home.
Dee married the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" R. Masleh on June 8, 1968 and the couple celebrated 55 years of marriage last week. Their marriage brought about two children whom they are proud of every day, Mark and Kelly. Dee and Jerry started their family in Douglasville, then moved to Akron and then for several years to Fredericksburg, VA and then back to Ephrata, PA where they have remained.
Dee's career consisted of several impermanent administrative roles before having children. She returned to the workforce after her children were in their teen years and served out her administrative career as the Receptionist at Ephrata Manor for 21 years where she was adored by staff and residents for her beaming smile and pleasant, friendly demeanor.
Dee was a devoted member of Hopeland United Methodist Church where her father formerly ministered. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, woodworking and most of all she adored her grandchildren. Home, family, and church were the most important things in her life.
In addition to her husband, Gerald "Jerry" R. Masleh, she is survived by a son, Mark Masleh, husband of Rebecca, a daughter, Kelly, wife of Douglas Snell, Jr., four grandchildren: Joshua, Abigail, Douglas III, and Dennis, one sister, Nancy Jean Frailey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, the Reverend Karl H. Keller and Mabel L. Smith Keller, and two sisters, Betty Ferruzza and Joy Lasavage.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Place of interment will be Forks Church Cemetery, Easton, PA.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Hopeland United Methodist Church youth programs or Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
