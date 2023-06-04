Delores I. "Dee" Worley, 87, of Lititz, passed away, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Neffsville. Born in Vandergrift, PA, she was the daughter of the late Matthew E. and Margaret (Fuller) Dodson. Dee was the loving wife of Robert L. Worley, with whom she celebrated nearly 69 years of marriage.
Dee worked in healthcare for many years as a nurse's assistant, most recently working 7 years at Brethren Village.
Of the Christian Faith, Dee was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, Lancaster. She served in the "MOPS" Ministry (Mothers of Preschoolers), providing a respite for moms, caring for their children, and allowing moms to gather for Bible study. Dee also enjoyed going on mission trips with her husband to the Broken Arrow Bible Ranch for Native Americans in Vanderwagen, NM. She also loved singing hymns, especially Amazing Grace.
In addition to her husband, Bob, Dee is survived by her children: Gary L. Worley, husband of Jennifer, of Newton, NJ; Alan Worley, husband of Kathy, of Leesport; and Sherrie Olson, wife of Kenneth, of Mountville; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson: Paul Worley; and 5 brothers: James, Kenneth, Matthew, Richard, and Donald.
Funeral Services for Dee will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 9AM to 11AM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dee's memory may be made to: Broken Arrow Bible Ranch, c/o UIM International, PO Box 6429, Glendale, AZ 85312-6429. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com