Delores E. Steinmetz, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Rufus and Carrie (Buch) Habecker and was the wife of the late Robert Steinmetz who passed away in 1997.
Delores loved doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Delores is survived by daughter, Deborah A. Steinmetz; 2 grandsons, Nathan Hanna and fiancée Erin Carty, and Travis Steinmetz; 2 great-grandchildren, Taylor Hanna and Ethan Hanna.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Steinmetz, Jr.; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A graveside service will follow in the Red Run (Martin's) Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »