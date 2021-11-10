Delores E. Miller, 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Newport Meadows, Christiana. Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Stella Arnold Thomas. A homemaker, she was the wife of the Late Robert H. Miller who died in June of 2018.
Delores interests included: reading, cross word and word find puzzles and spending time with her family.
Surviving are five sons: Steve Miller, Dave Miller (Kathie), Kevin Miller (Ileana), John Miller, Timothy Miller (Tina), two daughters: Susan Eisenberger, Tina Miller, sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a twin brother, Edwin Thomas (Alberta), and a brother, Dave Thomas (Dorothy). Preceding her in death is a son, Robert H. Miller, Jr., a brother, Wayne Thomas, and a sister, Phyllis Scott.
All are respectfully invited to attend a gathering of family and friends, and a time of sharing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of sharing. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
