Delmas L. “Del” Cunningham, 56, of Mount Joy, PA died unexpectedly on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the husband of Netashua Weedon Cunningham and they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on November 12th. He was the son of the late Ellen Cunningham Davidson and is the grandson of Addie Cunningham, Lancaster, PA.
Del graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1983. He worked for 37 plus years at UGI. He was a fan of the New York Giants and a collector of muscle and classic cars. He enjoyed lifting weights, cooking on the grill, and traveling. He was a “Jack of all trades” including his skills as a mechanic, handyman, and had the gift of working with his hands. He loved hanging out with his family and friends. He was a member of the Ephraim Slaughter American Legion Post 733, Harrisburg, PA, the Mount Joy VFW, Post 5752, and served as a Union Steward for UGI for 20 plus years.
In addition to his wife and grandmother, he is survived by his children, Jessica Cunningham, Lancaster, PA, Denisha McFadden, Columbia, PA, Brian Maurice Cunningham, Lancaster, PA, Katrina Weedon and Felicia Wilson, both of York, PA, Eddie, husband of Nalia Wilson of West Virginia, and brothers, Kelvin, husband of Betty Cunningham, York, PA, and Derrick Davidson, sisters, Ellen Davidson and Elaine Roberson, all of Lancaster, PA and 14 grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, grandfather, Cornelius Cunningham, and a daughter, Janissa Cunningham.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Roland P. Forbes officiating. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at The Groff Event Center, 234 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA from 4:00–6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Monday from 9:00–10:30 a.m. The service will be livestreamed. Please visit The Groff Website for the link to join the service. Interment will follow on Monday at Riverview Burial Park.
