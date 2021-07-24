Delmar R. Martin, 55, of Reading, passed away on July 21, 2021. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Roy B. and Esther Mae Martin. He enjoyed working with his parents and brothers at the family business, Martin's Greenhouse & Nursery, and he was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan.
Surviving are two brothers, Daryl R. husband of Mary Martin of Lititz, Duane R. husband of Kathy Martin of Manheim, his sister-in-law, Mary Groff Martin, and 9 nieces and nephews all of Manheim. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dale R. Martin and niece Kristy Grube.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Delmar's memory may be sent to Reading Hospital Foundation, PO Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »