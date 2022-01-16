Delmar Lutz, Jr., 72 of Lititz, PA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Delmar Sr. and Henrietta (Simpson) Lutz. He was the loving husband to Renna (Gochenauer) Lutz for over 23 years.
Although Del did not speak often about his military service, he was honored to be part of the United States Marine Corps, Special Forces, Third Force Recon unit, as a Sgt. during the Vietnam War. He received numerous medals for his service. He was the President of the Lancaster chapter of the Vietnam Vets MC – Chapter X. Del had a passion for hot rods and used his exquisite attention to detail when restoring old cars. He was a straightforward man that also had a loving and caring soul. He loved his rescue dogs and was known for keeping the best yard in the neighborhood.
In addition to his beloved wife Renna, Del is survived by his 3 sisters Diane (Ames) Borzak, Drucilla Peters, Dolores Steele, daughter, Melissa Ekis, 6 grandsons, Shane, Dylan, Connor, Cory, Brett, and Owyn, 2 Aunts, Julia Simpson and Anna Mae Kling, 4 sisters-in-law, many nephews and nieces, including Wayne and Kim McDade, whom Del loved like a son and daughter, nephew Justin McDade and niece, Heather Hicks, and many beloved friends. Del was preceded in death by his son Marc Lutz in 2009.
A graveside service will be held at IGNC at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
