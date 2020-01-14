Delma R. (Gordon) Layton, 76, of Lititz went home to be with Jesus on January 10, 2020. Born in Everett, PA she was one of eight born to the late Harvey E. Gordon and Dolly V. (Young) Gordon and the wife of Roy Layton.
Delma is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy Layton, her children; Brian Layton (Rhonda), Paula Groff (Tony), and Barry Layton, nine grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister Edna Williams, and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Helen Clark, Lilly Trevagli, Elizabeth Reed, Agnes Myers, Regina Rush, and Harry Gordon.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00am at Grace Community Fellowship Church located at 1483 N. Colebrook Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Share of Lancaster at 414 E. King Stree,t Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
