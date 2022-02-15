Della M. Stoyer, 85, of Ephrata, passed away, Thurs., Feb. 10, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Schoeneck, she was one of nine born to the late Claude C. & Kathryn S. (Weaver) Kramer and the loving wife of 44 years to David L. Stoyer.
Della enjoyed working as a photo license operator at the DMV. Formerly she also worked as a sewing machine operator and rib-layer for the Ba-Ru-Be Shoe company in Ephrata. She was active in her community, serving and volunteering in many roles at the Lincoln Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, the Friendly Circle, and the Young at Heart of Brownstown. Del enjoyed listening to Elvis and watching the Gather Bros on TV. Her favorite role in life was ‘Memaw'; she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a special relationship with each of them. Del was generous, loving, strong and independent. She valued relationships and was incredibly forgiving. She was full of old fashion wisdom, thought-provoking metaphors, and she gave the best advice.
In addition to her husband, Della is survived by a daughter, Vicki Lynn (Robert, Jr.) Fenstamaker of Reinholds; three grandchildren, Brandi J. Ehrhart (partner Kim Hackman, and caregiver to Del), Amber L. Ehrhart, & Jeremey M. (Heather) Ehrhart; five great-grandchildren, Kyla, Madyson, Blake, Brittany, & Chandler; four siblings, Mary Lou Shirk, Ella Kathryn Felker, Claudia Faye Firestone, & Claude Jay Kramer; and nieces & nephews, Brian, Karen, Kenny, Glenn, Lisa, Teresa, Johnny, Darryl, Debra, & Patty. Della was predeceased by four siblings, Betty Jane Carpenter, Arlene Ruth "Memmy" Kramer, Henry Pericfer Kramer, and infant brother Lester Ray Kramer; nephew Robin L. Carpenter; niece Bonita S. Shirk.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., Feb. 19th at 12:00 p.m. in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. www.goodfuneral.com
