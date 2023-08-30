Della K. Bollinger, 92, of Lititz, went to be with the Lord, after a brief illness, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Elverson, she was the daughter of the late Elam Esch and Rebecca Maud (Kurtz) Mast. She was married to the late Mark Forney Bollinger.
She was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim, and a former member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, Lititz. A homemaker and chicken farmer, she was an avid quilter and known for her fruit pies and Moravian sugar cake. She blessed hundreds of people by serving meals around her table, visiting them in their homes, and writing letters or cards.
She is survived by five children, Sandra J., married to Dale Nolt of Manheim, Marla J., married to Wesley Stauffer of Ephrata, Glen M., married to Sharon (Horst) Bollinger of Ephrata, Timothy L., married to Donna (Bomberger) Bollinger of Lititz, Carol L., married to Alan Wert of Wales, U.K.; a daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Bollinger of Florida; twenty-four grandchildren; fifty-seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Erma Brown of Rising Sun, MD.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean R. Bollinger; two great-grandsons, Cameron L. Weaver, Gabriel M. Bollinger; four brothers, Edwin, Lloyd, Stephen, Ira; four sisters, Kathryn Weaver, Martha Mast, Ruth Redcay and Miriam Mast.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM at White Oak Church, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the church with Pastor David Wenger officiating. Interment will take place at Middle Creek Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
