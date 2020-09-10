Delia Picart, 68, of Lancaster, passed away at Manorcare Lancaster on September 5, 2020. Born in Guayama, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Gregorio Picart and Matilda Calderon.
Delia's love for her children is what she will be remembered for. She dedicated her life to raising her children especially to her daughter, Marta. She enjoyed cooking and helping others however she could. She was always very happy and will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
Her love will continue on in her children; Maria Montes, fiancée of Jose Davila, Marta Montes, Miguel Montes, husband of Geicha Delgado, Luis Montes, David Montes and Jose Montes, all of Lancaster, a brother, Vincent Picart, husband of Carmen Texidor, also of Lancaster, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA from 5PM-7PM. A graveside service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:30AM.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
