Delbert L. Steeley

Delbert (Del) Lewis Steeley, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his adoring family.
Del was born September 1, 1936 in Kulpmont, PA, son of the late George Raymond and Jennie Pearl Steeley.
Delbert attended Kulpmont High School then briefly worked for Pepsi before enlisting with the United States Army in November 1959 until his discharge in February 1962. He worked full-time at Lancaster Malleable Castings for 25 years as well as part-time at K-mart to support his family. After retirement, he worked as a driver for the Manheim Auto Auction for 20 years.
Del was an active member of the Lititz United Methodist Church for almost 50 years.
Del is survived by his loving wife, A. Elizabeth and would have celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary September 15th, and two daughters Patricia A. Taggart (Paul Stubenrauch) of Lititz and Deborah L. (Maurice Brubaker) of Selinsgrove; 3 grandchildren, Kayla, Meghan, and Stephen; and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Grace.
In addition to his parents, Del was preceded in death by his four brothers (Raymond, Earl, William, and Lester).
Services will be held on Saturday, August 6th at the Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation begins at 1pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2pm.
Contributions in Del's memory can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or Lititz United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
