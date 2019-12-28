Delana Carol Ann Johnson, of Willow Street, PA, passed away Christmas Day 2019 ending her four-year battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Johnson, Sr.
She was born November 20, 1937 in Millersville, PA to John and Josephine Hoffman. She was a dedicated homemaker and an active co-owner of the family business. During her later years she worked for Willow Valley in their kitchen as a cook. She was an avid reader, enjoyed adventurous cooking, and possessed a strong love and concern for the plight of the honeybees and the green forests.
She is survived by her children; Dee Johnson, R. Lee Johnson [Rita] Johnson, and Shawn Johnson. One grandson Trey Michael Johnson, three siblings, John (Suzanne) Hoffman, MaryJo (Tom) Sotteck, Colleen (Tim) Johns.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA, on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 11am with Father Wolfe officiating. Friends may greet the family and attend her viewing from 10am until the time of the service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA.
Contributions may be made in her memory to "The Arbor Day Foundation (www.arborday.org)" or "Bee Informed (beeinformed.org)".
