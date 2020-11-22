DeEtta Graves Miller

DeEtta "De" Graves Miller, 101, resident of the Mennonite Home, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. De was born and raised in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Howard and Edna (Jewell) Graves.
She enjoyed 54 years of marriage with her husband Jacob Willard Miller before his death in 1994. De has waited to be reunited with Jake ever since. They lived in Lock Haven, PA and retired to Sun City Center, FL.
A homemaker, De enjoyed volunteer work in Lock Haven and Sun City Center. She loved to play golf and Bridge, make jewelry and to fly. She got her pilot license while Jake worked for Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven. From her flower garden De made beautiful floral arrangements which she successfully entered into flower shows.
De served as a Deacon and Elder at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church while living in Sun City Center and attended Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
DeEtta will be missed by her loving family, including her daughters, Linda M., wife of Robert Fry of Lancaster and Gail M. Wilkerson of Overland Park, KS; 5 grandchildren, Andrew Fry, husband of Deborah of Lancaster, Lauren DeEtta-Fry Garner of Novato, CA, Lisa, wife of Hugh Smith of Highlands Ranch, CO, David Wilkerson of Columbia, MO, and Grant Wilkerson, husband of Nancy F. of Prairie Village, KS; as well as her 7 great-grandchildren, Bradley and Kate Fry, Jacob Bruce Garner, Margaret and Cecelia Wilkerson, Lauren Fisher McIntyre, wife of Xavier, and Mitchell Fisher.
In addition to her parents and husband, DeEtta was preceded in death by her brothers Howard and Lawrence Graves.
Services will be private. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to The Mennonite Home Benevolent Care Program, Mennonite Home Communities, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
